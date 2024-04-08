CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

CBFV stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.