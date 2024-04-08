CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.58.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.