Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) Declares $0.28 Interim Dividend

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.276 per share on Sunday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cardno Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Cardno alerts:

About Cardno

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cardno Limited, a professional environmental services company, engages in the development and improvement of social infrastructure for communities in Ecuador and Peru. It offers engineering and consulting services in Latin America. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardno Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardno and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.