Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) Declares $0.28 Interim Dividend

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.276 per share on Sunday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.
Cardno Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About Cardno
