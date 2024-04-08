Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.03. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

