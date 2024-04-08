Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 878,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,379 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned 1.37% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $20,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of CGXU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 578,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,180. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

