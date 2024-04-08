Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $194,000.

Shares of CGGO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.82. 172,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,138. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

