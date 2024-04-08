Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Position Increased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,565,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,321,000 after buying an additional 879,732 shares in the last quarter.

CGDV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.46. 500,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,065. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.74.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

