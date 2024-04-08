Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $406.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $395.82.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $376.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.93. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.