Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $228.88

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$228.88 and last traded at C$134.21, with a volume of 40398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$133.86.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$162.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$137.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$140.70.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

