Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.13.

TSE CNQ traded down C$1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting C$109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,659. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$69.83 and a twelve month high of C$110.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$89.66.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.4656696 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total transaction of C$203,527.00. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total transaction of C$203,527.00. Insiders have sold a total of 331,663 shares of company stock worth $32,438,948 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

