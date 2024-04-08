Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.27

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.27 and last traded at $81.27, with a volume of 842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.