Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Agronomics (LON:ANIC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:ANIC opened at GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Thursday. Agronomics has a 1 year low of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.01 ($0.18). The company has a market cap of £86.86 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.70.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

