Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $150.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNRC. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.80.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $134.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.13. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,176,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

