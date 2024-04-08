Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CANF stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.53. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 111.16% and a negative net margin of 1,027.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
