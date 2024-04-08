Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 267,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 752,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $218.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day moving average of $195.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.74 and a 1-year high of $231.40.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $417.54 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

