Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $100.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.22. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.50% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

