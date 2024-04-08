Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 12,619 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

