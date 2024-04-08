Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 1,054 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WEX opened at $239.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.51. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

