Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $806,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.55 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.54.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

