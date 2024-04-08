Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,522 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of PGT Innovations worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE PGTI opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.