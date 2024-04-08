Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $35.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 89.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

