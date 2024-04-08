Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 1,105 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Air Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,542,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,834,000 after acquiring an additional 151,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AL stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

