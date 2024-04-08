Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $40.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPE opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $41.36.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

