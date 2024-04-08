California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CWT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CWT opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.98). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 125.84%.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in California Water Service Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 596,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.