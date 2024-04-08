Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Lowered to $881.00 at KeyCorp

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $900.00 to $881.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $627.80.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $392.01 on Thursday. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $388.69 and a fifty-two week high of $768.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.36 and a 200-day moving average of $531.56.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.86 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1,312.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

