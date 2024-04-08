Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

CABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of CABA opened at $16.98 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $819.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,207,000 after buying an additional 3,279,361 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth about $25,820,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 637.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after buying an additional 1,477,768 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after buying an additional 870,567 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 29.1% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,368,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,573,000 after buying an additional 533,186 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

