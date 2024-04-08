Busey Bank Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Busey Bank reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in NIKE by 433.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,677 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $90.01. 4,624,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,428,686. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

View Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.