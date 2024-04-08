Busey Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Busey Bank reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.9% of Busey Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Busey Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $2.89 on Monday, hitting $242.21. 877,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

