Busey Bank Sells 6,392 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Busey Bank reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after buying an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,477,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Exelon by 507.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,555. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

