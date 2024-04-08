Busey Bank Sells 1,924 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Busey Bank decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 331,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,988. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.88. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

