Busey Bank Sells 1,775 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Busey Bank cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 602,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $132.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.16.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

