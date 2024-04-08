Busey Bank Reduces Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Busey Bank reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Busey Bank owned 0.06% of Pentair worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.87. 319,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,712. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

