Busey Bank Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Busey Bank decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.64. 623,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,950. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.