Busey Bank Invests $13.03 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

FI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.25. 894,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,986. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average of $134.09. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

