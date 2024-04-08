Busey Bank Has $16.69 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Busey Bank trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GD traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.32. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $296.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GD. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

