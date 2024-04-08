BSW Wealth Partners Sells 2,202 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners owned about 0.38% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS NULV traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $38.21. 73,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

