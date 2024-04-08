BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.4% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BSW Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $32,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.98. 35,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,425. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $119.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

