BSW Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56,760 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.85. 27,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,764. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

