BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 4,312 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.58. 8,052,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,769,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

