BSW Wealth Partners Makes New $791,000 Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.00. 46,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,081. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

