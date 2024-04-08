BSW Wealth Partners Has $4.57 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners owned 0.42% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after purchasing an additional 679,218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,973 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 121,344 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.52. 159,697 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

