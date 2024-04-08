BSW Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 13,857 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.86. 38,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,999. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

