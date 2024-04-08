BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,079,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000.

Shares of BATS:XVV traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.80. 7,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $208.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

