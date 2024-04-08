BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.29. 931,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,004. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $293.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $3,963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,836,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,068,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,231.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $3,963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,836,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,068,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 888,175 shares of company stock valued at $255,782,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

