BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 21,723 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,083,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.11. 47,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,636. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.