Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $12.90 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

