Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE RA opened at $12.90 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
