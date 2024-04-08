Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price at $22.63

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Wendy’s has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Wendy’s by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.