Brokerages Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) PT at $142.00

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get SiTime alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SITM

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM opened at $83.52 on Monday. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average of $108.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 55.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $116,654.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,491 shares in the company, valued at $10,097,739.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $116,654.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,097,739.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,340 shares of company stock worth $455,780 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 87.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SiTime by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.