Brokerages Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target at $232.43

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

MNDY opened at $217.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.35. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,099.56 and a beta of 1.18. monday.com has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

