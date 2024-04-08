Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Target Price at $5.53

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Barclays started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 27.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 91,403 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,113 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,877,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 866,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 173.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 162,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 103,384 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

